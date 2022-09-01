Reports of sexual assaults across the US military have jumped by 13 percent last year, driven by significant increases in the Army and the Navy as bases began to move out of pandemic restrictions and public venues reopened, The Associated Press news agency has learned.

Mirroring the increase in those reports is the disclosure that close to 36,000 service members said in a confidential survey that they had experienced unwanted sexual contact — a dramatic increase over the roughly 20,000 who said that in a similar 2018 survey, US defence and military officials said.

According to officials, the overall increase is largely fuelled by a nearly 26 percent jump in reports involving Army soldiers.

It's the largest increase for that service since 2013 when such reports went up by 51 percent.

The increase in Navy reports was about 9 percent, the Air Force was a bit more than 2 percent and the Marine Corps was less than 2 percent, said the officials.

The big increase is especially troublesome for the Army, which is struggling to meet its recruiting goals and is expected to miss the target by at least 10,000 — or by anywhere from 18 percent to 25 percent — at the end of September.

Army leaders have acknowledged that it is important for parents and others who influence recruits to feel comfortable that their son or daughter is safe and will be taken care of in the service.

Covid-19 and the pandemic restrictions make year-to-year comparisons complicated.

Officials said they do not have enough data to determine if — or how much — the pandemic played a role in the higher reporting and survey numbers.

Less success in reducing assaults