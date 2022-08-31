A Sudanese protester has been killed during demonstrations against the military that staged a coup in October derailing a transition to civilian rule, medics say.

The demonstrator's death on Thursday came after police claimed anti-coup protesters had stabbed to death a police brigadier general in the capital Khartoum.

The latest fatality was identified as Al Reeh Mohammad, and his death brings to 64 the number of protesters killed since the October 25 military coup led by General Abdel Fattah al Burhan.

Hundreds have been wounded in a security crackdown, according to the medics.

Thursday's rallies converged from several parts of Khartoum, and came after a United Nations bid to facilitate talks between rival Sudanese factions received tepid support.