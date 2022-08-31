Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Libya's Deputy Prime Minister Ramadan Abu Janah have met in the Turkish capital Ankara for talks.

"Evaluated recent developments & the election process in Libya," Cavusoglu said on Twitter, without giving further information about the closed-door meeting on Wednesday.

Oil-rich Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011 when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted after four decades in power.

For lasting stability in Libya, Türkiye deems crucial the holding of free, fair and nationwide elections as soon as possible, in accordance with the aspirations of the Libyan people.