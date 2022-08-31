WORLD
Top Turkish, Libyan officials hold talks in Ankara
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says he discussed the recent developments and the election process in Libya with that country's Deputy PM Ramadan Abu Janah.
The two met in the Turkish capital for a closed-door meeting on important issues. / AA
By Elis Gjevori
August 31, 2022

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Libya's Deputy Prime Minister Ramadan Abu Janah have met in the Turkish capital Ankara for talks.

"Evaluated recent developments & the election process in Libya," Cavusoglu said on Twitter, without giving further information about the closed-door meeting on Wednesday.

Oil-rich Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011 when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted after four decades in power.

For lasting stability in Libya, Türkiye deems crucial the holding of free, fair and nationwide elections as soon as possible, in accordance with the aspirations of the Libyan people.

Last week, the capital Tripoli saw deadly clashes between forces backing Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and those loyal to his rival Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed by the Tobruk-based parliament as prime minister.

The violence, worst since reaching a cease-fire in 2020, came amid military buildups by forces affiliated with Dbeibeh and Bashagha, as both figures claim power and authority in the North African country.

READ MORE:Why Libya's rival factions have escalated tensions in the capital Tripoli

