Türkiye knows that those who stir up unrest through harassment in the Aegean Sea at every turn act as "someone's pawns,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, referring to Greece.

"We know that those who sow unrest in the Aegean at every opportunity with their harassment and rudeness are only pawns," Erdogan said at a military ceremony in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Erdogan added that Türkiye is also well aware of the clamour being made in the Eastern Mediterranean to undermine the country's interests.

His remarks came after Turkish jets engaged in NATO missions over the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean Seas on August 23 were harassed by a Russian-made S-300 air defence system stationed on the Greek island of Crete.

Greek military officials have denied the Turkish account of the actions, which are described as "hostile" in the NATO Rules of Engagement.