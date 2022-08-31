TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan: Those who stir up unrest by harassment in Aegean Sea are pawns
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ankara not only fights terrorists who are hostile to the nation's values and existence but also those who have unleashed them on Türkiye.
Erdogan: Those who stir up unrest by harassment in Aegean Sea are pawns
"In our state tradition, the army is an institution equipped with the nation's values, serving as the cornerstone of the state and guaranteeing the country's survival," he added. / AA
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
August 31, 2022

Türkiye knows that those who stir up unrest through harassment in the Aegean Sea at every turn act as "someone's pawns,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, referring to Greece.

"We know that those who sow unrest in the Aegean at every opportunity with their harassment and rudeness are only pawns," Erdogan said at a military ceremony in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Erdogan added that Türkiye is also well aware of the clamour being made in the Eastern Mediterranean to undermine the country's interests.

His remarks came after Turkish jets engaged in NATO missions over the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean Seas on August 23 were harassed by a Russian-made S-300 air defence system stationed on the Greek island of Crete.

Greek military officials have denied the Turkish account of the actions, which are described as "hostile" in the NATO Rules of Engagement.

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry is preparing to send radar records of the incident to the NATO Secretariat-General and alliance members’ defence ministries.

Erdogan also said Ankara not only fights terrorists who are hostile to the nation's values and existence, but also those who unleashed them on Türkiye.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Greece challenged NATO, allies by intercepting Turkish jets

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency
Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff