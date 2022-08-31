A fierce agitator with a reputation of being a kingmaker in Iraq, Muqtada al Sadr resigned from politics on August 29 – a decision that did not come as a surprise as the 48-year-old Shia cleric has pulled similar stunts in the past without honouring them in practice.

Many ponder how serious the Shia cleric is this time, especially when he has achieved quite a lot in terms of political numbers. Sadr’s party won most seats in the Iraqi parliament in last year’s election. Yet, he resisted forming a coalition government with pro-Iran Shia parties, revealing his uneasiness with Tehran.

“His decision to quit politics is not a new thing. In the last nine years, nearly nine times, he announced to give up politics,” says Haydar Karaalp, a Baghdad-based political analyst, referring to a period in which the Shia cleric has become a prominent Iraqi political figure.

“Prior to every election, he announced to withdraw from politics, but after a short period, he reversed his decision,” Karaalp tells TRT World. The latest example of his behaviour was evident prior to the October election when he stated that he would withdraw from politics and even called for election boycott.

Contrary to his rhetoric, his party participated in the election, gaining more parliamentary seats. With numbers on his side, he became an undisputed kingmaker.

For many analysts, Sadr’s numerous announcements signalling his exit from Iraqi politics amount to blackmailing of the political elite, which includes top Iraqi Shia clergy, his rivals and pro-Iranian groups.

In Iraq's turbulent political landscape, agitators like Sadr can quickly climb the power ladder and find opportunities to stoke public unrest for quick political gains, according to Mehmet Alaca, an expert on Iran’s Shia proxies across the Middle East.

“This is something which is not so surprising for those who follow Sadr closely,” Alaca tells TRT World, referring to the cleric’s numerous withdrawal announcements from politics. “He will come back to politics at some point when conditions are ripe for his return,” says the analyst.

Alaca also sees a psychological factor behind Sadr's repeated announcements of quitting politics. “Because he is living in a stalemate between politics and clericalism, he quits so often and then comes back again,” he says.

Sadr’s dilemma

Sadr’s father Mohammad Mohammad Sadeq al Sadr was one of the leading Shia clerics in Iraq. He was a Marja, a top ecclesiastical authority, which is awarded to very few religious men across the Shia world. Iraqi authorities killed Sadeq under Saddam Hussein's rule in the 1990s. His son Sadr has not become a Marja yet since he needs to meet various educational and religious requirements.

It was during the brutal US invasion of Iraq in 2003 that Sadr emerged on the country's political scene. He used his father’s popularity and garnered support from poor Iraqi Shias while projecting himself as a leader who could play both sides with Washington and Tehran, a Shia-majority country, to increase his foothold in the country. The US and Iran have influenced Baghdad’s decision-making for nearly the last two decades.

While Sadr was able to increase his influence over Iraqi politics, pursuing a political agenda in which he promoted Iraqi nationalism and opposed Iran’s increasing influence in the Arab-majority country, he is known to have been in a dilemma for quite sometime, torn apart between his ambition to be in politics and his religious obligation to be a cleric.

“Will he be a religious leader or will he be a political leader? Or will he be a leader who combines both religious and political authorities? I believe he has psychological infighting in himself on which role he should embrace,” Alaca says.

Karaalp believes that Sadr has a goal to meet. “He wants to focus on his hawza (madrasa) education to become a Marja. He might seek the ways of being a marja,” Karaalp says. While some might see this possibility as a weak scenario, it should be considered given the fact that Sadr is an enigmatic man, he adds.