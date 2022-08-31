The long-range indigenous air defence system, Siper, will complete the most important part of Türkiye's layered air defence system next year, the head of Turkish missile producer ROKETSAN has said.

Murat Ikinci said on Wednesday that the system will enter the Turkish Armed Forces' inventory at the end of this year.

Speaking at the country's largest technology event Teknofest, with the current edition held in Türkiye’s Black Sea region, he noted that few countries are capable of producing this kind of air defence system.

"If Türkiye makes Siper usable in the field, it will be a great success," he added.

In 2018, Türkiye's Defence Industries Presidency signed an agreement with local defence giants ASELSAN, ROKETSAN and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye to manufacture the air defence system, Siper, according to an official announcement.

The system will have the capacity to fight aircraft, cruise missiles, air-to-ground missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

In a recent successful test, it hit a target from a range of over 90 kilometres at an altitude of more than 7,925 metres.

