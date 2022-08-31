United Nations inspectors en route to a Russian-held atomic power plant on the frontline of fighting in southern Ukraine are aiming to prevent "a nuclear accident", the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief has said.

The mission arrived in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, 55 kilometres (34 miles) away from the plant, earlier on Wednesday.

Asked about plans for a demilitarised zone at the plant — a demand backed by the UN — IAEA director Rafael Grossi said "this is a matter of political will".

"But my mission — I think it's very important to establish (this) with all clarity — my mission is a technical mission," he told reporters. "It's a mission that seeks to prevent a nuclear accident. And to preserve this important (nuclear power plant)."

The fate of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which is located on the frontline of the fighting, has stoked fears of a nuclear disaster.

The 14-member team, led by Grossi, was expected to continue the final leg of its journey to the Russian-held plant on Thursday morning on a route through Russian-occupied territory.

Earlier in the day, Grossi said the expert team planned to spend "a few days" at the plant and would report back afterwards. He said the team had received explicit safety guarantees for their journey to the plant.

"These are very complex operations," he said. "We are going into a war zone, we're going to occupied territory, and this requires explicit guarantees not only from the Russian Federation but also from the Republic of Ukraine and we have been able to secure that."

Global concerns