World leaders have paid tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union who died in Moscow aged 91.

The man who played a major role in ending the Cold War was praised for being a "rare leader" who helped change the course of world history.

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his "deep sympathies", Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies soon after his death was announced.

Peskov added that Putin would send a telegram of condolences to the late leader's family and friends on Wednesday.

United States

US President Joe Biden hailed as a "rare leader" who made the world safer.

"These were the acts of a rare leader – one with the imagination to see that a different future was possible and the courage to risk his entire career to achieve it," Biden said.

"The result was a safer world and greater freedom for millions of people."

Italy

"His desire for peace, his opposition to an imperialist vision of Russia won him the Nobel (peace) prize," Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.

"These messages are all the more current in the face of the tragedy of the invasion of Ukraine."

United Nations

"A one-of-a-kind statesman who changed the course of history" and "did more than any other individual to bring about the peaceful end of the Cold War", UN chief Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

European Union