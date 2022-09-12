Two thousand years ago, Chinese military strategist Sun Tzu wrote in the Art of War about the need to subdue the enemy without fighting. He described this approach as the pinnacle of military skill. His remarks highlight the centrality of hearts and minds within eastern military doctrines, as ultimately, victory or defeat resides in the mindset.

Fast forward two millennia, the Pentagon implemented similar approaches to shape the information space.

French cultural theorist Paul Virilio described the importance of information operations in the War on Iraq. In his book Desert Screen (2002), Virilio expressed the view that “the control of communications outweighs the control of the geographical territory,” adding that the elimination of the communication and telecommunication infrastructure supersedes anything else because it gives the upper hand in the battle for public opinion.

And just like this, war nowadays combines not just a series of ground, air, and naval operations but also a fast-paced confrontation of words and images.

In modern warfare, controlling the information and battle space tantamounts to victory. Consequently, many nations aspire to achieve a high level of “information dominance” which ensures superiority and influences the enemy’s decision-making and morale.

Seen from this angle, one can fathom recent news related to the Russo-Ukrainian war.

For instance, the New York Times reported that Russia is gradually taking control of the Ukrainian internet in the occupied territories. In the city of Kherson, Russian soldiers forced internet providers to relinquish control of the network to divert it to the Russian network.

The New York Times provided an interactive map revealing how the internet was diverted from Crimea to Russia.

In the Ukrainian regions concerned, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Ukrainian news sites, and independent news sources have been removed and replaced by Russian information outlets.

Cellular networks have also been ordered to switch to Russian providers, and phone chips from the new network are sold after an identity check. In other cities, the cellular network and the internet were shut down. What this means in practice is that Ukrainian citizens will only get information through the prism of Moscow, placing them under the total purview and monitoring of Russian authorities. Although this may seem anecdotal, the fact that the internet is the main news source for Ukrainians played a large role in this strategy.

However, control over data is only part of the story. Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council Ben Nimmo argued that Russia’s information warfare strategy is based on the “4 Ds”: dismiss the critic, distort the facts, distract from the main issue, and dismay the audience.

Understanding this strategy also helps unpack some other news headlines. For example, the New York Times reported that social media companies had taken steps to curb Russia’s influence on information circulated by accounts controlled by the Russian state.

The newspaper observed a rise in the Kremlin’s information operations in Spanish or Arabic to reach the widest possible audience. Moscow’s version of events disseminated via these languages, including speculative commentaries and psyops (psychological operations) themes, are often unopposed.

Others pinpointed the increase of Russian influence on social media platforms such as Tiktok.

A non-profit organisation, Tracking Exposed, published a report on 10 August, singling out Tiktok for discreetly making Russian half-truths and outright fallacies accessible via its algorithm recommendations.

This practice is called “shadow promotion” a new term that the NGO coined to describe the phenomenon of algorithmic promotion of content that is supposedly banned on a platform.

Furthermore, an NGO called NewsGuard highlighted the proliferation of Russian disinformation websites in the past six months.