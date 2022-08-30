US President Joe Biden has forcefully defended the FBI as the agency and its employees have come under withering criticism and threats of violence since executing a search warrant at former president Donald Trump's Florida residence earlier this month.

"It's sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI, threatening the life of law enforcement and their families, for simply carrying out the law and doing their job," Biden said on Tuesday before a crowd of more than 500 at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania.

"I'm opposed to defunding the police; I'm also opposed to defunding the FBI."

Biden also used his remarks to promote his administration's crime-prevention efforts and to continue to pressure Congress to revive a long-expired federal ban on assault-style weapons.

Democrats and Republicans worked together in a rare effort to pass gun safety legislation earlier this year after massacres in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. They were the first significant firearm restrictions approved by Congress in nearly three decades but Biden has repeatedly said more needs to be done.

'We beat the NRA. We took them on and beat the NRA straight up. You have no idea how intimidating they are to elected officials," an animated Biden said, referring to the National Rifle Association. "We’re not stopping here. I'm determined to ban assault weapons in this country! Determined. I did it once before. And I’ll do it again."

As a US senator, Biden played a leading role in temporarily banning assault-style weapons, including firearms similar to the AR-15 that have exploded in popularity in recent years, and he wants to put the law back into place.

Biden noted that parents of the young victims at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde had to supply DNA because the weapon used in the massacre rendered the bodies unidentifiable.

"DNA, to say that's my baby!" Biden said.

"What the hell is the matter with us?"