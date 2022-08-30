Iraqi President Barham Saleh has encouraged early legislative elections to settle a political crisis that escalated into deadly clashes this week, killing dozens and wounding hundreds more.

"Holding new, early elections in accordance with a national consensus represents an exit from the stifling crisis," Saleh said in a speech on Tuesday.

"It guarantees political and social stability and responds to the aspirations of the Iraqi people".

Early elections, less than a year after the last polls, have been a key demand of Shia Muslim cleric Muqtada al Sadr, whose supporters battled state security forces and Shia factions backed by neighbouring Iran in violence that started on Monday.

Thirty Sadr supporters were shot dead and at least 570 others were injured after protesters stormed the government palace following their leader's announcement that he was quitting politics.

President Saleh spoke hours after supporters of Sadr withdrew from Baghdad's Green Zone following the nearly 24 hours of clashes.

