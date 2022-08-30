Türkiye has acted as a "game changer" due to its experience in the fight against terrorism and its advancement in the defence industry, the country's president says.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the Turkish Military Academy's graduation ceremony on the centenary of Victory Day in Ankara on Tuesday.

"Türkiye has become a country that preempts instead of lagging behind, by adopting a strategy of preventing threats at their root," Erdogan said, speaking at the ceremony.

He said that Ankara made the "first big and serious blow" to the Daesh terrorist group, which was a major regional threat, via its Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria.

"Followed by operations Olive Branch, Peace Spring and Spring Shield, we showed the entire world the power of Turkish Armed Forces in protecting the interests of our country and to ensure peace in the region," he said.

