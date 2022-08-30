TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan: Türkiye's defence industry is a game changer
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the country's advancements in its defence industry have shown the world the power of the Turkish Armed Forces.
Erdogan: Türkiye's defence industry is a game changer
Erdogan congratulated graduates at the Turkish Military Academy's graduation ceremony on the centenary of Victory Day in Ankara. / AA
By Sara SLEIMAN
August 30, 2022

Türkiye has acted as a "game changer" due to its experience in the fight against terrorism and its advancement in the defence industry, the country's president says.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the Turkish Military Academy's graduation ceremony on the centenary of Victory Day in Ankara on Tuesday.

"Türkiye has become a country that preempts instead of lagging behind, by adopting a strategy of preventing threats at their root," Erdogan said, speaking at the ceremony.

He said that Ankara made the "first big and serious blow" to the Daesh terrorist group, which was a major regional threat, via its Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria.

"Followed by operations Olive Branch, Peace Spring and Spring Shield, we showed the entire world the power of Turkish Armed Forces in protecting the interests of our country and to ensure peace in the region," he said.

READ MORE:Türkiye to continue with anti-terror operations: President Erdogan

RECOMMENDED

More manpower

The Turkish president also criticised the hostile attitudes of the country's "so-called allies" and the support those allies give to other hostile entities.

He added that Türkiye weighs the pros and cons of its existing political relationships, but does not hesitate to establish new partnerships.

On Türkiye's military education and training system, Erdogan said the country has now "completely abandoned" the system "damaged by the putschist mentality for 70 years."

"Global and regional developments indicate that we need to reinforce our army with more qualified personnel and more manpower," he said, adding that Türkiye will use all of its "energy, concentration and opportunities for this matter in the future."

READ MORE:Erdogan: Türkiye's 1922 offensive most successful example of all-out war

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency
Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff