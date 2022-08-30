Nearly 3 million children in Germany have been living in poverty due to the country’s cost of living crisis, according to children's charity Arche.

"More and more people are coming to us, asking for support," Bernd Siggelkow, the charity’s founder, said on Tuesday, voicing regret that authorities are not doing enough to address the problem.

"It seems that nobody will do anything until a child dies of hunger in Germany. Authorities should act now, they shouldn’t wait for next year," he said.

"There’s not enough support for poor people. The food banks aren’t accepting any more people," he said, adding that rising prices are making it difficult for families to afford basic needs.

"Prices are rising, and in fact, this started last spring. Since then many families aren’t able to cope with this," he said. "Many people are working for low wages. The rich are getting richer and the poor poorer."

Going without breakfast

German households will have to pay around $3,500 for gas this winter — nearly three times what they paid last year, according to estimates.