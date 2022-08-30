The United Nations and Pakistan have issued an appeal for $160 million in emergency funding to help millions affected by record-breaking floods that have killed more than 1,150 people since mid-June.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that Pakistan’s flooding, caused by weeks of unprecedented monsoon rains, were a signal to the world to step up action against the climate crisis.

"Let’s stop sleepwalking toward the destruction of our planet by climate change," he said in a video message to an Islamabad ceremony launching the funding appeal.

"Today, it’s Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country."

The most destructive monsoon spells in Pakistan's recent history, combined with raging floods, have ripped away mountainsides, ripped building foundations off, and inundated over 70 districts, turning them into inland rivers.

Constant rains and raging floods have also destroyed a large chunk of the country's infrastructure and agricultural lands, including hundreds of roads and bridges, and washed away nearly a million animals.

According to the meteorological department, the South Asian country, which is among the top 10 nations in the world vulnerable to the climate crisis, has received over 200 percent more rains this year than average monsoon showers.

