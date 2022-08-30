After blistering heat waves destroyed crops and dried up rivers in the Northern Hemisphere, more than a thousand people have died, and millions have been displaced in Pakistan due to catastrophic flooding.

The UN secretary general Antonio Guterres has issued a warning calling it "a monsoon on steroids".

The country's climate change minister Sherry Rehman referred to the situation as a "climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions".

It is well established that burning fossil fuels is generally warming the world and intensifying extreme weather, but how much of the deadly flooding in Pakistan or the heatwaves in Europe is due to climate change?

TRT World takes a closer look.

Extreme weather events and global warming

Extreme weather events have existed in the past and will continue to do so in the future, but there may be a connection between climate change and the likelihood or severity of these events.

A 2021 study found that each 1C increase in global temperature resulted in 5 percent more rain, intensifying south Asian monsoons.

The severe heat in Pakistan also speeds up glacier melting, which causes water to rush from the Himalayas to Pakistan in potentially deadly occurrences known as glacial lake outburst floods.

This causes flash flooding in Pakistan in addition to the usual flooding caused by overflowing rivers.

Pakistan and global emissions