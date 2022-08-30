BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Crypto exchange founder wanted by Türkiye arrested in Albania
Türkiye had issued an international arrest warrant for Faruk Fatih Ozer after he fled with a reported $2 billion in investors' assets last year.
Crypto exchange founder wanted by Türkiye arrested in Albania
Since 2021, a total of 68 suspects have been arrested in the country as part of an investigation into Thodex. / AA
By Fatıma Taşkömür
August 30, 2022

Albania has arrested the founder of cryptocurrency exchange Thodex, who fled Türkiye and left users’ funds irretrievable, the Turkish Interior Ministry has said. 

Albania's Internal Affairs Minister Bledar Cuci informed his Turkish counterpart Suleyman Soylu that the fugitive, Ozer, was caught in Vlore and his identity was confirmed by biometric results, according to a Turkish Interior Ministry statement on Tuesday.

His extradition proceedings have been initiated by the Turkish police’s Interpol department, the statement said. 

Faruk Fatih Ozer, 27, who is sought on charges of fraud and founding a criminal organisation, was arrested in Vlore city. Türkiye had issued an international arrest warrant after he fled with a reported $2 billion (£1.4 billion) in investors' assets last year. 

A red notice was issued for Ozer on April 23, 2021 by Interpol.

RECOMMENDED

Since last year, a total of 68 suspects have been arrested in the country as part of an investigation into Thodex.

Also, a large number of digital materials and documents were seized during operations.

READ MORE: Turkey arrests dozens in Thodex crypto exchange fraud

READ MORE: Turkey launches probe into cryptocurrency platform Thodex

Explore
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency
Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff