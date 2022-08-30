More than 25,000 minors are missing across Africa, according to the latest figures shared by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Children represent 40 percent of the 64,000 cases of disappeared persons registered by the ICRC across the continent, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

There are over 35 active armed conflicts in Africa today; thousands of people, including children, cross borders, the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea in search of safety and a better life each year, the ICRC said.

Such movements often entail great risk, including the risk of disappearance. Documented cases of missing persons are on the rise; however, the ICRC warns that the actual figures are much higher.

“Sadly, the 25,000 registered cases do not capture the full scope of this often-neglected and tragic humanitarian issue. There is no doubt that there are more children whose fate remains unknown,” said Patrick Youssef, regional director for the ICRC in Africa.

During displacement, whether internal or across borders, children face such risks as exploitation, violence, mental distress and disappearance. Many also end up alone, with no news of their families' whereabouts. The ICRC has more than 5,200 documented cases of unaccompanied children in Africa.

Amina, a child whose parents were killed in an attack on their village in Mali, managed to flee with her younger brother to neighbouring Niger. After four years of separation, the ICRC located her aunt.

“When I saw her photo, my heart felt lighter because I had not heard from her in three or even four years. I thank God that I have news from her, and I cannot wait for the day we will be reunited and sitting like this together.” said Amina after a phone call with her aunt.