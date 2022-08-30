Greek lawmakers have voted in favour of setting up an inquiry commission to probe the phone tapping of an opposition leader that led Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to sack the head of the country's intelligence service (EYP).

Socialist party PASOK's request for an inquiry commission passed the 300-seat parliament with 142 lawmakers voting in favour on Monday. A minimum of 120 votes was needed to approve the request.

"There are huge question marks that must be answered. Are there more politicians and journalists under surveillance? Who decided the legal phone tapping and why?" asked PASOK lawmaker Haris Kastanidis.

The scandal over the wiretapping of Nikos Androulakis, leader of PASOK, Greece's third-largest political party, has turned up the heat on the conservative premier who brought EYP under his control after taking office three years ago.

Mitsotakis has said the phone tapping of Androulakis for reasons of national security was legal but "politically unacceptable".

The government has not disclosed the national security reasons that justified the tapping of Androulakis' phone last year.

'Illegal' phone tapping