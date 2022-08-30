Warning that Afghanistan faces deepening poverty with 6 million people at risk of famine, the UN humanitarian chief has urged donors to restore funding for economic development in the war-ravaged country.

Speaking at the UN Security Council on Monday, Martin Griffiths asked the donors to immediately provide $770 million to help Afghans get through the winter as the United States argued with Russia and China over who should pay.

He said Afghanistan faces multiple crises – humanitarian, economic, climate, hunger and financial.

Conflict, poverty, climate shocks and food insecurity “have long been a sad reality ” in Afghanistan, but he said what makes the current situation “so critical” is the halt to large-scale development aid since the Taliban takeover a year ago.

More than half the Afghan population – some 24 million people – need assistance and close to 19 million are facing acute levels of food insecurity, Griffiths said. And “we worry” that the figures will soon become worse because winter weather will send already high fuel and food prices skyrocketing.

Development support 'needed'

The Taliban “have no budget to invest in their own future,” Griffiths said, and “it’s clear that some development support needs to be started,” stressing that humanitarian aid won't be able to replace the necessary system-wide services.

With more than 70 percent of Afghan’s living in rural areas, Griffiths warned that if agriculture and livestock production aren’t protected, “millions of lives and livelihoods will be risked, and the country’s capacity to produce food imperiled.”

He said the country’s banking and liquidity crisis, and the extreme difficulty of international financial transactions must also be tackled.

