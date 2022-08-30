Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Zelenskyy meets IAEA team over Ukraine nuclear plant

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has meet with a team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) ahead of its long-awaited visit to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

"We want the IAEA mission... to reach the plant and do everything possible to avoid the dangers" of a nuclear disaster, Zelenskyy said on Tuesday of the site which has been targeted by repeated shelling, according to a video released by the presidency.

"This is probably one of the top priority questions regarding the safety of Ukraine and the world today," Zelenskyy said, calling for the "immediate de-militarisation of the plant" and its transfer to "full Ukrainian control".

Ukraine seeks UNESCO cultural protection for Odessa

Ukraine's government will ask the UN's cultural watchdog to add the historic port city of Odessa to its World Heritage List of protected sites as Moscow's forces approach the city, officials have said.

"Odessa is in danger right now," Ukraine's Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko told AFP news agency after meeting with UNESCO director Audrey Azoulay in Paris on Tuesday.

Russian forces are within several dozen kilometres of Odessa, which blossomed after empress Catherine the Great decreed in the late 18th century that it would be Russia's modern gateway to the Black Sea.

UN ship arrives in Africa with grain for Ethiopia's hungry

A UN-chartered ship loaded with 23,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat destined for millions of hungry people in Ethiopia has docked in neighbouring Djibouti.

The UN's World Food Programme said on Tuesday the wheat from the grain-loaded ship the Brave Commander was being transported to its operations in Ethiopia.

"The food on the Brave Commander will feed 1.5 million people for one month in Ethiopia," WFP's regional director for East Africa, Mike Dunford, said in video footage provided by the agency from the port.

EU sends 5.5M potassium iodide pills to Ukraine amid radiation concerns

The EU has donated 5.5 million potassium iodide pills to Ukraine, the European Commission said, amid the threat of an explosion at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

With a total financial value of more than $500,000, pills will be sent “as a preventative safety measure to increase the level of protection around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” the EU executive body said in a press statement on Tuesday.

Potassium iodide tablets offer protection in case of exposure to high radiation levels at a nuclear explosion. It prevents the inhaled or swallowed radioactive iodine from being absorbed by the thyroid.

Russia investigate ex-lawmaker for "fakes" about army

Russian authorities have been investigating Ilya Ponomaryov, a former lawmaker turned Ukraine-based Kremlin critic.

Ponomaryov was accused of spreading "fakes" about the Russian army, TASS news agency cited a Moscow court as saying on Tuesday.

Ponomaryov has come under increased pressure in Russia since becoming the only lawmaker in the 450-strong lower chamber of parliament, the Duma, to vote against the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

EU ministers agree to examine Ukraine military training plan

The European Union's defence ministers have agreed to begin preparatory work on a plan for the bloc to train Ukrainian soldiers during an informal meeting in Prague.

"It's not just warfare, it's also about how the war is conducted, the training of the soldiers," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday after the talks.

Few details were disclosed but Borrell said the Ukrainian soldiers battling Russian attacks since February 24 should be trained in nearby EU member states.

Swiss police detain Pussy Riot members over anti-war tags

Swiss police have briefly detained three members of the Russian punk protest band Pussy Riot after they spray-painted a slogan against the conflict in Ukraine.

On Monday, "just before 11:00 pm, we were alerted that three people were 'tagging' a wall in Wabern," a village on the outskirts of the Swiss capital Bern police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Pussy Riot, famous for their opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin and their provocative concerts, are currently on a European tour.