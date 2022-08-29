At least twelve supporters of Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr have been killed and 85 others wounded after clashes broke out in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, medics say.

The announcement raises an earlier toll of two protesters killed and 22 others wounded in Monday's clashes with supporters of the country's rival faction.

Iraqi security forces fired to disperse pro-Sadr protesters from the vicinity of the Republican Palace, where the government is seated in the International Baghdad District, according to local media.

Iraq’s Joint Operations Command declared a nationwide curfew, which will come into effect at 1600 GMT (7:00 pm local time) until further notice, the command said.

The command had earlier imposed curfew in the capital Baghdad at 1230 GMT (3:30pm local time).

The protests came hours after al Sadr announced his total withdrawal from politics amid a months-long political crisis in the country.

For his part, Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi suspended Cabinet sessions until further notice, the state news agency INA reported citing a government statement.

READ MORE:Iraq's cleric Muqtada al Sadr quits politics