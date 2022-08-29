Angola's electoral commission has declared the ruling MPLA, in power for nearly five decades, the winner of last week's national election, handing President Joao Lourenco a second term.

On Monday, the election commission gave the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) a 51.17 percent majority after all votes were counted.

Meanwhile its longtime opponent, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola, or UNITA, got 43.95 percent, its best result ever.

Fewer than half of Angola's registered voters turned out for Wednesday's election, which despite being the closest fought yet, will extend the rule of MPLA to beyond 50 years since independence from Portugal in 1975.

UNITA leader Adalberto Costa Junior has rejected the results, citing discrepancies between the commission's count and the main opposition coalition's own tally.