WORLD
2 MIN READ
Angola ruling party wins vote, President Lourenco secures second term
Official results announced by the National Electoral Commission show the ruling party MPLA won 51.17 percent of the ballots against 43.95 percent for the main challenger UNITA
Angola ruling party wins vote, President Lourenco secures second term
"The CNE proclaims Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco President of the Republic," election commission head Manuel Pereira da Silva told a press conference. / Reuters
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
August 29, 2022

Angola's electoral commission has declared the ruling MPLA, in power for nearly five decades, the winner of last week's national election, handing President Joao Lourenco a second term.

On Monday, the election commission gave the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) a 51.17 percent majority after all votes were counted.

Meanwhile its longtime opponent, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola, or UNITA, got 43.95 percent, its best result ever.

Fewer than half of Angola's registered voters turned out for Wednesday's election, which despite being the closest fought yet, will extend the rule of MPLA to beyond 50 years since independence from Portugal in 1975.

UNITA leader Adalberto Costa Junior has rejected the results, citing discrepancies between the commission's count and the main opposition coalition's own tally.

RECOMMENDED

He did not immediately respond to the final results announcement.

Analysts fear any dispute could ignite mass street protests and possible violence among a poor and frustrated youth who voted for Junior.

The announcement came a day after the funeral of Angola's long-serving ex-ruler and former MPLA leader, Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who died in Spain in July.

READ MORE: Angola's incumbent president secures strong lead in early poll results

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency
Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff