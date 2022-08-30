Libya, a Middle Eastern country which has gone through a disastrous civil war like Syria following the Arab Spring in 2011, has seen another bloody escalation over the weekend, with at least 32 people dead and scores wounded.

Unlike previous fights, which usually involved eastern and western-based armed groups, the recent clashes have emerged between the two rival factions of Tripoli-based political forces in the country’s west. The Libyan civil war has been fought between warlord Khalifa Haftar-led eastern forces and the Tripoli-based western forces.

During the military confrontation, forces loyal to Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, the prime minister of the internationally recognised Government of National Unity (GNU), fought with armed groups of Fathi Bashagha, the former interior minister of the previous Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, which preceded the GNU.

The GNU was formed last year with an expectation to unite the war-torn country’s eastern and western political factions by holding a fair election, to which many have invested their hopes to bring political stability to the Northern African state. But the election has not been materialised until now, being delayed since December and leaving the country’s militias in a complete havoc.

In the meantime, Bashagha, who was a woven enemy of Haftar in the past, has become an ally of the warlord after seeing not himself but Dbeibah was chosen as the prime minister of the UN-led government in Tripoli.

“In the absence of any diplomatic breakthrough between Tripoli and eastern-based forces, Basagha thought that it’s time to move against Dbeibah, who has recently replaced some commanders and officials including the chairman of the country’s National Oil Corporation, fomenting opposition to his rule” says Ferhat Polat, a Turkish political expert on Libya.

Since July, under the new chairman, the country’s state-owned oil producer, which provides most of the country’s revenues, has been working at a nearly fully-operational level. Despite recent fighting, Libya’s oil production continues to be as high as possible, according to reports.

In February, Bashagha was named as the prime minister-designate by the Tobruk-based House of Representatives led by Aguila Saleh, a Libyan politician. Haftar also expressed his support to Bashagha against Dbeibah. But even in the House of Representatives, the designation of Bashagha as the prime minister was backed by some members as many others refused to attend the election process.