Oil prices rose 1 percent on Monday, as expectations OPEC will cut output if needed to support prices, conflict in Libya, and rising demand amid soaring natural gas prices in Europe helped offset a dire outlook for growth in the United States.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.09, or 1.2 percent, to $94.15 a barrel at 0241 GMT, adding to a 2.5 percent gain last week.

Brent crude futures rose 89 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $101.88 a barrel, extending a 4.4 percent gain last week.

"Oil prices were stronger amidst the ongoing pressure on fuel demand from Europe’s energy crisis, and supply constraints," National Australia Bank commodities analysts said in a note.

Heavy clashes in Libya's capital which killed 32 people on the weekend sparked concern that the country could slide into a full-blown conflict, which could again disrupt crude supply from the OPEC nation, they said.

Hints from OPEC

Both benchmark contracts had traded lower earlier in the day as the dollar climbed after Friday's blunt comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the United States faced a prolonged period of slow growth amid further rate hikes.