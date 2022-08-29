Sparks flew on TV as far-right President Jair Bolsonaro accused leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of massive corruption –– and drew accusations of "destroying Brazil" in return –– as they faced off in their first election debate.

The two front-runners, who waited until the last minute to confirm they would attend the first televised debate ahead of October's elections on Sunday, wasted no time in attacking each other in Sao Paulo.

Bolsonaro called Lula a "thief" in his opening salvo, pummeling the 76-year-old ex-president over the massive "Car Wash" corruption scandal centred on state-run oil giant Petrobras.

The investigation landed Lula in prison from 2018 to 2019 on controversial corruption charges – annulled by the Supreme Court last year.

"Your government was the most corrupt in Brazilian history," said Bolsonaro, 67, rattling off figures from the Petrobras scandal in a rapid-fire attack.

"It was a kleptocracy, a government based on robbery.... What do you want to come back to power for? To do the same thing to Petrobras again?"

Lula fired back that Bolsonaro was spreading "untruths" –– one of several exchanges in which they accused each other of lying –– and in turn, accused the incumbent of trashing the legacy of economic growth and anti-poverty initiatives that Lula left as president.

"This country has been destroyed," he said in his trademark gravelly voice.

Heated on the sidelines