Venezuela, Colombia reestablish diplomatic relations after three years
"Relations with Venezuela should never have been severed. We are brothers and an imaginary line cannot separate us," said new Colombian Ambassador Armando Benedetti after arriving in Caracas.
Colombia's new ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, arrives in Caracas as the two sides resume diplomatic ties on August 28, 2022. / Twitter
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
August 29, 2022

Venezuela and Colombia have restored full diplomatic relations after a three-year break as a new leftist government in Bogota takes shape.

A new Colombian ambassador, Armando Benedetti, arrived in Caracas and said on Sunday on Twitter, "Relations with Venezuela should never have been severed. We are brothers and an imaginary line cannot separate us."

He was welcomed by Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister Rander Pena Ramirez.

Colombia's new leftist President, Gustavo Petro, and Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro announced on August 11 that they planned to restore diplomatic relations that were severed in 2019.

That rupture was the culmination of years of tension between leftist Venezuela and Colombia under successive conservative presidents starting with Alvaro Uribe. Petro is Colombia's first leftist president.

The last president in Colombia, Ivan Duque, did not recognise Maduro as president, but rather opposition leader Juan Guaido. The US also recognises Guaido as Venezuela's "interim president".

READ MORE:Colombia announces border with Venezuela to 'open soon'

