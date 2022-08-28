French police have opened an investigation into claims by World Cup winner Paul Pogba that he is the victim of a multi-million euro blackmail plot by gangsters involving his brother.

Pogba's allegations came after his brother Mathias Pogba published a bizarre video online –– in four languages (French, Italian, English and Spanish) –– promising "great revelations" about the Juventus star.

The police investigation was confirmed by a source close to the case to AFP news agency

A statement signed by the Juventus player's lawyers, his mother Yeo Moriba and current agent Rafaela Pimenta said that the videos published on Saturday night "are unfortunately no surprise".

"They are in addition to threats and extortion attempts by an organised gang against Paul Pogba," read the statement.

"The competent bodies in Italy and France were informed a month ago and there will be no further comments in relation to the ongoing investigation."

Mathias 'explosive revelation'

Mathias, 32, promised "great revelations about (his) brother Paul Pogba and his agent Rafaela Pimenta", who took over as head of the company of former agent Mino Raiola who died in April.

He said the "whole world, as well as my brother's fans, and even more so the French team and Juventus, my brother's team-mates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things".

Also a professional footballer, Mathias said people needed to know what he knew in order to judge whether his brother "deserves his place in the French team and the honour of playing in the World Cup. If he deserves to be a starter at Juventus."

"All this is likely to be explosive," he concluded without adding any substance to his "revelations".