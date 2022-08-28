Assailants on a motorbike have shot and killed two journalists in Colombia as they returned from covering a carnival.

Both worked for a news website called Sol Digital based in the northern town of Fundacion on the Caribbean coast, and they were identified as Leiner Montero Ortega, 37, and Dilia Contreras Cantillo, 39, said Andres Serna, police chief in the department of Magdalena on Sunday.

The reporters were driving back to Fundacion from the town of Santa Rosa de Lima, where they had covered a street festival when the attackers shot them, Serna said.

He said another person was wounded but did not specify if this was a journalist too.

Police said they think the shooting stemmed from some kind of argument or altercation at the carnival.

Attacks on journalists

But the Free Press Foundation urged police "to take into account Leiner and Dilia's work as journalists" as they investigate the crime.