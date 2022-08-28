WORLD
3 MIN READ
Two journalists shot to death in Colombia
Colombia police are investigating the attack by as yet unknown assailants, who shot the Sol Digital journalists on a highway in the north of the country.
Two journalists shot to death in Colombia
Free Press Foundation said that last year 768 journalists in Colombia suffered some kind of violence, including killings. / AP
By Halima Mansoor
August 28, 2022

Assailants on a motorbike have shot and killed two journalists in Colombia as they returned from covering a carnival.

Both worked for a news website called Sol Digital based in the northern town of Fundacion on the Caribbean coast, and they were identified as Leiner Montero Ortega, 37, and Dilia Contreras Cantillo, 39, said Andres Serna, police chief in the department of Magdalena on Sunday.

The reporters were driving back to Fundacion from the town of Santa Rosa de Lima, where they had covered a street festival when the attackers shot them, Serna said.

He said another person was wounded but did not specify if this was a journalist too.

Police said they think the shooting stemmed from some kind of argument or altercation at the carnival.

Attacks on journalists

But the Free Press Foundation urged police "to take into account Leiner and Dilia's work as journalists" as they investigate the crime.

RECOMMENDED

The foundation said that last year 768 journalists in Colombia suffered some kind of violence, including killings.

Serna convened an emergency meeting of police officials in Fundacion, which the government says is among the worst in Colombia in terms of violence, poverty, black market economic activity and weak government institutions.

Since a peace accord with leftist FARC rebels was signed in 2016, 10 reporters in Colombia have been killed.

That makes this country Latin America's third most dangerous for journalists, after Venezuela and Mexico, according to Reporters without Borders.

"We condemn the killing of journalists," said Juan Pappier, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch.

Colombian Senate speaker Roy Barreras called the shooting an attack on "democracy's life" and called for police to resolve the case

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump to Norway PM: No obligation to 'think purely of peace'
Greenland cancels US envoy visit to annual dog sledge race
Bangladesh faces ICC deadline over refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India
EU states call to deploy anti-coercion 'bazooka' against US - here's what it means
UK, France mull social media bans for youth amid heating debate
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported
Hackers target Iran state TV's satellite transmission to air message from exiled 'crown prince'
Trump's Greenland tariff threats sink US futures
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39
Japan's PM calls for snap election to seek stronger mandate
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949