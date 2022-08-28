TÜRKİYE
Türkiye sends two planes carrying aid for Pakistan flood victims
The consignments sent by the Turkish government, as part of a commitment by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, include tents, medicines, food items and other essentials.
Turkish Consul General in Karachi Cemal Sangu said another two planes loaded with relief goods would land in Pakistan on Monday. / AA
August 28, 2022

Two Turkish planes carrying relief goods for flood victims across Pakistan have landed in the southern port city of Karachi, state media reports.

Turkish Consul General in Karachi, Cemal Sangu, handed over the relief goods to Pakistan’s Power Minister Khurram Dastagir Khan at the Jinnah International Airport on Sunday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Sangu said another two planes loaded with relief goods would land in Karachi on Monday.

More relief items, he said, would also be handed over to Pakistani authorities through other means.

Türkiye will continue to assist Pakistan by providing relief and helping rehabilitation of the flood victims.

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye extends support

On Saturday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his readiness to extend all kinds of support to "the brotherly people of Pakistan in this difficult time, as always," in a phone call with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Turkish Red Crescent is already working in southwestern Balochistan, one of the hardest-hit provinces, providing clean water and food for the thousands of people affected by floods.

Unprecedented floods caused by historic rains have inundated half of the country and killed over 1,000 people since mid-June.

Constant rains and raging floods have already destroyed a large chunk of infrastructure and agricultural lands across the country, including tens of thousands of houses, roads, and bridges, and washed away nearly a million animals.

SOURCE:AA
