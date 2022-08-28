Two Turkish planes carrying relief goods for flood victims across Pakistan have landed in the southern port city of Karachi, state media reports.

Turkish Consul General in Karachi, Cemal Sangu, handed over the relief goods to Pakistan’s Power Minister Khurram Dastagir Khan at the Jinnah International Airport on Sunday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Sangu said another two planes loaded with relief goods would land in Karachi on Monday.

More relief items, he said, would also be handed over to Pakistani authorities through other means.

Türkiye will continue to assist Pakistan by providing relief and helping rehabilitation of the flood victims.

READ MORE:Millions affected as death toll from Pakistan's monsoon rains soars