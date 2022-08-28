Violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has left more than a dozen people dead in three days, military and local sources said.

Sunday's statement included two soldiers, who were among those killed since Friday.

Over 120 militias roam the country's volatile east and there are frequent attacks on civilians.

A military leader in North Kivu province said on Sunday: "We have just lost a brave soldier killed in an attack on our position in the northern outskirts of the city of Butembo by Mai-Mai militiamen".

The leader, who did not wish to be named, said two members of the militia were killed.

On Sunday in northeastern Ituri province "six gold miners were killed and decapitated by rebels from the CODECO group", Prince Kaleta, civil society president in Lodjo, Ituri said.

