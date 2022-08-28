Sunday, August 28, 2022

Russian forces hit Motor Sich plant in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

Russian air forces have hit workshops at a Motor Sich factory in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine where helicopters were being repaired, Russian state news agency RIA quoted the defence ministry as saying.

The defence ministry also said Russian forces destroyed fuel storage facilities in Ukraine's Dnipro region which supplied the Ukrainian army in the Donbas region, Interfax news agency reported.

Gazprom: Gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine stable

Russia's Gazprom will ship 42.2 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday, the gas giant has said, keeping the volume of daily supplies unchanged since Wednesday.

Six more grain ships leave Ukrainian ports under Istanbul deal

Six more ships have left Ukrainian ports under the Istanbul grain export deal, the Turkish National Defence Ministry says.

Shipments from Ukrainian ports are continuing, said a ministry statement on Sunday, adding: "Six more ships loaded with grain departed from Ukrainian ports this morning."

According to Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, as of Friday, 44 ships have left Ukrainian ports under the deal, carrying a million tons of food to 15 countries worldwide.

Bangladesh to import 500,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia