Turkish jets carrying out missions over the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean were "harassed" by a Greek S-300 air defence system, Turkish Defence Ministry sources have said.

Turkish jets were "radar locked" on August 23 on a mission in international airspace, said the sources on Sunday, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, describing the Greek harassment as a "hostile act" according to the NATO rules of engagement.

"Despite this hostile act, the planes completed their planned missions and returned to their bases safely," the sources added.

The harassment came from a Russian-made S-300 air defence system stationed on the island of Crete, the sources said.

They underlined that some NATO countries continue to criticise Türkiye for buying Russian-made S-400 systems but say nothing about Greece, which purchased the previous version of the system nearly 25 years ago.

'Against' NATO principles