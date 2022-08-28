TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Greece's S-300 air defence system 'harassed' Turkish F-16s
Turkish defence ministry sources say that Greece's Russia-made S-300 system stationed on the island of Crete placed radar locks on Turkish fighter jets.
Greece's S-300 air defence system 'harassed' Turkish F-16s
Türkiye has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, saying such moves frustrate its good faith efforts for peace. / AA
By Fatıma Taşkömür
August 28, 2022

Turkish jets carrying out missions over the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean were "harassed" by a Greek S-300 air defence system, Turkish Defence Ministry sources have said.

Turkish jets were "radar locked" on August 23 on a mission in international airspace, said the sources on Sunday, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, describing the Greek harassment as a "hostile act" according to the NATO rules of engagement.

"Despite this hostile act, the planes completed their planned missions and returned to their bases safely," the sources added.

The harassment came from a Russian-made S-300 air defence system stationed on the island of Crete, the sources said. 

They underlined that some NATO countries continue to criticise Türkiye for buying Russian-made S-400 systems but say nothing about Greece, which purchased the previous version of the system nearly 25 years ago.

'Against' NATO principles

RECOMMENDED

Sources say that a NATO country, namely Greece, harassing another NATO country's warplanes through the Russian-made S-300 system is "against the principles of the NATO alliance.”

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has complained of repeated "provocative" actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, saying such moves frustrate its good faith efforts for peace.

In April 2017, when its protracted efforts to buy an air defence system from the US proved futile, Türkiye signed a contract with Russia to acquire the state-of-the-art S-400s.

US officials voiced opposition to their deployment, claiming the S-400s would be incompatible with NATO systems.

Türkiye, however, stressed that the S-400s would not be integrated into NATO systems, and pose no threat to the alliance or its armaments, and has repeatedly proposed setting up a commission to clarify the issue.

READ MORE: Will the US sanction India over its Russian S-400 missile purchase?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to Norway PM: No obligation to 'think purely of peace'
Greenland cancels US envoy visit to annual dog sledge race
Bangladesh faces ICC deadline over refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India
EU states call to deploy anti-coercion 'bazooka' against US - here's what it means
UK, France mull social media bans for youth amid heating debate
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported
Hackers target Iran state TV's satellite transmission to air message from exiled 'crown prince'
Trump's Greenland tariff threats sink US futures
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39
Japan's PM calls for snap election to seek stronger mandate
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949