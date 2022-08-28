A group of artists has filled an area of occupied East Jerusalem with paintings of large, wide-open eyes, with the murals a reminder that all eyes are on Palestine's Silwan neighbourhood –– a flashpoint where Palestine says Israeli forces and illegal settlers are working to drive locals out of their homes.

The eye murals are so giant that they make you feel they are watching you wherever you walk in the neighbourhood. Many are painted on the walls of decaying Palestinian homes alongside national symbols.

"The staring eyes say to people that we see them and they should see us too," said Jawad Siyam, director of Madaa-Silwan Creative Center.

"We want to say that we are here — we love our land and our home."

Since 2015, the centre has worked with US artists to create murals and maintain them. In total, they have made about 2,000 feet of graffiti and paintings.

Murals also include George Floyd, a Black American killed by police in the United States.

Countering settlers with art

The "I Witness Silwan" art project depicts the eyes of Palestinian and international leaders and influencers. It also features symbols such as the goldfinch and poppy – Palestine's national flower.