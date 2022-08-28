WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bolsonaro, Lula set to clash in Brazil election debate
Debate between President Jair Bolsonaro and popular leftist Luiz Inacio Lula is first in campaign calendar ahead of October 2 elections.
Bolsonaro, Lula set to clash in Brazil election debate
Brazil's two main presidential candidates, Jair Bolsonaro (R) and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, have both released campaign ads mainly focusing on the economy. / AFP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
August 28, 2022

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to face his biggest rival for the presidency, popular leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, for a debate ahead of October elections, after days of uncertainty over whether they would participate.

"See you at Band (broadcaster Rede Bandeirantes) tomorrow," Lula, who was president of Brazil from 2003-2010, tweeted on Saturday.

Bolsonaro has not officially confirmed his participation on Sunday, but is also expected to appear, according to campaign sources quoted by local media on Saturday.

"At one point I thought I shouldn't go, now I think I should... I think my strategy is going to work," the far-right leader said in an interview with Jovem Pan radio on Friday.

The debate is the first in the campaign calendar ahead of the October 2 elections. Organisers have also invited four other candidates, including former finance minister Ciro Gomes and Senator Simone Tebet.

Lula ahead in polls

RECOMMENDED

Polls have put Lula in the lead as the race heats up, with one published by the Datafholha Institute earlier this month showing the leftist leader taking 47 percent of the vote compared to Bolsonaro's 32 percent.

In 2018, when Bolsonaro won the election, he participated in the first two presidential debates –– but was then stabbed during a campaign rally, and after undergoing surgery he did not return for later debates.

Neither Lula nor another former Brazilian president, Fernando Henrique Cardoso, participated in debates before the first round when they sought re-election in 2006 and 1998, respectively.

On the eve of the debate, Bolsonaro and Lula both released campaign ads mainly focusing on the economy.

Lula criticised inflation and the spread of hunger, which affects more than 33 million Brazilians.

Bolsonaro attributed inflation to the pandemic, the conflict in Ukraine and drought; while promising to maintain a welfare programme which transfers money each month to 20 million families.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump to Norway PM: No obligation to 'think purely of peace'
Greenland cancels US envoy visit to annual dog sledge race
Bangladesh faces ICC deadline over refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India
EU states call to deploy anti-coercion 'bazooka' against US - here's what it means
UK, France mull social media bans for youth amid heating debate
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported
Hackers target Iran state TV's satellite transmission to air message from exiled 'crown prince'
Trump's Greenland tariff threats sink US futures
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39
Japan's PM calls for snap election to seek stronger mandate
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949