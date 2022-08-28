Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to face his biggest rival for the presidency, popular leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, for a debate ahead of October elections, after days of uncertainty over whether they would participate.

"See you at Band (broadcaster Rede Bandeirantes) tomorrow," Lula, who was president of Brazil from 2003-2010, tweeted on Saturday.

Bolsonaro has not officially confirmed his participation on Sunday, but is also expected to appear, according to campaign sources quoted by local media on Saturday.

"At one point I thought I shouldn't go, now I think I should... I think my strategy is going to work," the far-right leader said in an interview with Jovem Pan radio on Friday.

The debate is the first in the campaign calendar ahead of the October 2 elections. Organisers have also invited four other candidates, including former finance minister Ciro Gomes and Senator Simone Tebet.

Lula ahead in polls