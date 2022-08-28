Clashes between backers of Libya's rival sides have killed at least 32 people and injured 159 people in Tripoli, the health ministry said.

Small arms fire and explosions rocked several districts of the capital overnight and into Saturday when smoke could be seen rising from damaged buildings.

The clashes also damaged six hospitals, sparking fears that a political crisis could spiral into a major new armed conflict.

Cautious calm, however, appeared to have returned on Saturday night, the AFP news agency correspondent said.

UN-backed Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah in the capital Tripoli posted a video of himself surrounded by bodyguards and greeting fighters supporting him.

Ambulances were unable to reach areas affected by the clashes, the ministry had said earlier, condemning "war crimes".

The UN, US and Islamic bloc OIC all called for an immediate end to fighting.

Fighting after talks fail