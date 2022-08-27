The United States plans to name an ambassador-at-large for the Arctic, reflecting the region's growing strategic and commercial importance as its shrinking opens up new sea lanes and vast oil and mineral resources.

In a statement on Friday, the US State Department said President Joe Biden planned elevate the area's importance within the US government by nominating an ambassador-at-large for the Arctic region, subject to the Senate's advise and consent.

It did not say who would be nominated.

"An Arctic region that is peaceful, stable, prosperous, and cooperative is of critical strategic importance to the United States," the Department said.

"As one of eight Arctic nations, the United States has long been committed to protecting our national security and economic interests in the region, combating climate change, fostering sustainable development and investment, and promoting cooperation with Arctic States, Allies, and partners," it said.

The eight Arctic nations are Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Russia and the United States.