TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye congratulates Azerbaijan on return of Lachin city
President Erdogan hails Azerbaijani counterpart Aliyev's efforts for "a just and sustainable solution aimed at stability and peace in the South Caucasus".
Türkiye congratulates Azerbaijan on return of Lachin city
Azerbaijani has announced that the country’s army has been stationed in Lachin, and that villages of Zabukh and Sus have been “taken under control”. / AA Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
August 27, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on the return of the city of Lachin, and two villages to Baku.

Erdogan expressed his appreciation for Aliyev’s efforts for "a just and sustainable solution aimed at stability and peace in the South Caucasus" over the phone on Saturday, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The Turkish leader reiterated Ankara's support for "brotherly Azerbaijan in every situation," and said he wished the normalisation processes between Türkiye and Armenia and Azerbaijan and Armenia to progress with the sides supporting each other.

Erdogan and Aliyev also discussed Türkiye and Azerbaijan relations and regional developments during the phone conversation.

RECOMMENDED

On Friday, Azerbaijani President  Aliyev announced that the country’s army has been stationed in Lachin, and that villages of Zabukh and Sus were “taken under control”.

READ MORE: Azerbaijan president: Troops deployed to strategic Karabakh city of Lachin

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump to Norway PM: No obligation to 'think purely of peace'
Greenland cancels US envoy visit to annual dog sledge race
Bangladesh faces ICC deadline over refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India
EU states call to deploy anti-coercion 'bazooka' against US - here's what it means
UK, France mull social media bans for youth amid heating debate
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported
Hackers target Iran state TV's satellite transmission to air message from exiled 'crown prince'
Trump's Greenland tariff threats sink US futures
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39
Japan's PM calls for snap election to seek stronger mandate
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949