Serbia, Kosovo agree on new border policy for free movement: EU
Serbia agrees to abolish its entry-exit document for Kosovo ID holders and Kosovo agrees to not introduce them for Serbian ID holders.
The agreement on free movement came after talks in Brussels between Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, chaired by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
August 27, 2022

Serbia and Kosovo have agreed on a new border policy in a EU-facilitated dialogue process, the bloc’s foreign policy chief has said.

“We have a deal. Under the EU-facilitated Dialogue, Serbia agreed to abolish entry/exit documents for Kosovo ID holders and Kosovo agreed to not introduce them for Serbian ID holders,” Josep Borrell said on Twitter.

He said the EU congratulates both Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti over the deal.

“Kosovo Serbs, as well as all other citizens, will be able to travel freely between Kosovo & Serbia using their ID cards. The EU just received guarantees from PM Kurti to this end,” Borrell added.

Kurti and Vucic last week took part in the talks chaired by Borrell, which aimed at defusing tensions over Kosovo’s plans to make it mandatory for everyone, including Serbs living in the north, to have a Kosovo ID card and licence plate.

Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue

Launched in 2011, the EU-led Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue aims to normalise relations between the Western Balkan neighbours.

The last high-level meeting with the participation of Kurti and Vucic took place on June 15, 2021.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, with most UN member-states, including the US, UK, France, Germany and Türkiye, recognising it as a separate autonomous country from its neighbour.

Serbia continues to see Kosovo as its territory.

SOURCE:AA
