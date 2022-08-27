Türkiye itself will decide when it may launch a new counter-terrorist operation across the border in northern Syria, according to the country's communications director.

PKK/YPG terrorists are attacking both Turkish soldiers and Syrians living in Turkish-controlled areas near the border, Fahrettin Altun said when Norwegian daily Aftenposten asked when Türkiye will start an operation in northern Syria.

"There may be different approaches regarding the crisis on the ground. However, we believe that the fight against terrorism is the common denominator of all states that want peace and stability in the region," Altun said.

Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye has become a state that puts its own interests at the centre, he added.

"Of course, there is some exchange of ideas between the states. However, at the end of the day, no step that Türkiye will take is subject to anyone's permission or consent," he stressed.

When asked if Türkiye needs the support of Russian authorities for the operation, Altun said Turkish-Russian relations have a "deep-rooted history" and are "extremely realistic".

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents.

These operations are Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

