Ukraine and Russia have traded fresh accusations of shelling at and around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, with its operator warning of a radioactive leak risk at the atomic facility.

The operator, Energoatom, said on Saturday that Russian troops "repeatedly shelled" the plant — Europe's largest — over the past day.

Russia's defence ministry issued a counter-claim that Ukraine's troops were responsible for a salvo of 17 shells landing on the site.

"As a result of periodic shelling, the infrastructure of the station has been damaged, there are risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances, and the fire hazard is high," Energoatom posted on Telegram.

The agency said as of Saturday midday, the plant in southern Ukraine "operates with the risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards".

The governor of Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentyn Reznichenko, said Grad missiles and artillery shells hit the cities of Nikopol and Marganets, each located about 10 kilometres (6 miles) and across the Dnipro River from the plant.

But Russia's defence ministry said Ukrainian forces "shelled the territory of the station three times" from the town of Marganets.

In a communique, the ministry accused Kiev of "nuclear terrorism" and said shells landed near areas storing fresh nuclear fuel and radioactive waste. Nevertheless, radiation levels at the plant "remain normal", the ministry added.

Iodine tablets distributed

Authorities were distributing iodine tablets to residents who live near the plant in case of radiation exposure, which can cause health problems depending on the amount a person absorbs.

Much of the concern centres on the cooling systems for the nuclear reactors of the plant located in the city of Energodar.