Tunisia has summoned its ambassador from Morocco amid a dispute over a visit to the North African nation by the head of the Polisario Front that is seeking the independence of Western Sahara.

The move on Saturday came one day after Morocco recalled its envoy from Tunisia in protest of a meeting between President Kais Saied and Brahim Ghali ahead of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) summit, due to open today.

Morocco termed Ghali’s invitation as “a serious and unprecedented act, which deeply offends the feelings of the Moroccan people and its forces."

Rabat said it will not attend the two-day summit in response to the Tunisian move.

Responding to the Moroccan statement, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry said it was “surprised” by the Moroccan reaction.

