Fighting between backers of rival governments have killed at least 12 people and damaged six hospitals in Libya's capital, sparking fears that a political crisis could spiral into a major new conflict.

Small arms fire and explosions rocked several districts of Tripoli overnight and into Saturday, when smoke could be seen rising from damaged buildings.

Early on Saturday evening, the health ministry in Tripoli gave a preliminary toll of 12 dead and 87 wounded from the fighting.

Six hospitals were hit and ambulances were unable to reach areas affected by the clashes, the ministry had said earlier, condemning "war crimes".

The two rival administrations exchanged blame as videos posted online showed burned-out cars and buildings riddled with bullet holes, as well as a mosque on fire.

News agency Lana said actor Mustafa Baraka had been killed in one of the neighbourhoods hit by fighting, sparking anger and mourning on social media. The comedian was known for his social media videos mocking militias and corruption.

The violence follows months of rising tensions between two administrations vying for control of the North African country and its vast oil resources.

It is latest configuration in a complex and often violent power struggle since the 2011 overthrow of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Political crisis

The UN's Libya mission called for "an immediate cessation of hostilities", citing "ongoing armed clashes including indiscriminate medium and heavy shelling in civilian-populated neighbourhoods" that it said had damaged hospitals.

The US embassy in Libya said it was "very concerned" about the clashes.