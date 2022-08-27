WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN condemns air strike that killed children in Ethiopia
The bombardment came just days after fighting erupted on Tigray's southern border between government forces and rebels, ending a five-month truce.
UN condemns air strike that killed children in Ethiopia
Tigrai TV said death toll reached seven and broadcast footage of mangled playground equipment and a brightly painted compound in ruins at the apparent scene of the strike. / Reuters
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
August 27, 2022

The UN children's agency UNICEF has condemned an Ethiopian air strike that "hit a kindergarten" in the rebel-held Tigray region, killing at least four people including two children.

"UNICEF strongly condemns the air strike ... (that) hit a kindergarten, killing several children, and injuring others," the agency's executive director Catherine Russell tweeted on Saturday.

"Yet again, an escalation of violence in northern Ethiopia has caused children to pay the heaviest price. For almost two years, children and their families in the region have endured the agony of this conflict. It must end."

The bombardment came just days after fighting erupted on Tigray's southern border between government forces and Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebels, ending a five-month truce and dashing hopes of peace talks.

The TPLF said the air strike, the first in many months on Tigray, demolished a kindergarten and hit a civilian residential area.

The government said only military sites were targeted in Friday's air raid and accused the TPLF of "dumping fake body bags in civilian areas", staging deaths to maximise outrage.

READ MORE:Air strike hits capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region

War crimes

Kibrom Gebreselassie, chief clinical director at Mekele's Ayder Referral Hospital, said four people died in the strike, including two children. Nine others were receiving treatment for injuries, he added.

RECOMMENDED

Tigrai TV, a local network, said the death toll had reached seven and broadcast footage of mangled playground equipment and a brightly painted compound in ruins at the apparent scene of the strike.

The claims could not be independently verified as access to northern Ethiopia is severely restricted.

The EU also condemned the strike and called for a peaceful settlement to the 21-month war.

"I urge again for the respect of International Humanitarian Law. Civilians are #NotATarget," the EU commissioner for crisis management, Janez Lenarcic, said on Twitter.

In March, the UN said at least 304 civilians had been killed in airstrikes in the three months prior in northern Ethiopia.

The UN human rights office has warned that disproportionate attacks against non-military targets could amount to war crimes.

Ethiopia's air force operates the only known military aircraft over the country's skies.

READ MORE:Ethiopia's government, rebels trade blame over renewed clashes in Tigray

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump to Norway PM: No obligation to 'think purely of peace'
Greenland cancels US envoy visit to annual dog sledge race
Bangladesh faces ICC deadline over refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India
EU states call to deploy anti-coercion 'bazooka' against US - here's what it means
UK, France mull social media bans for youth amid heating debate
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported
Hackers target Iran state TV's satellite transmission to air message from exiled 'crown prince'
Trump's Greenland tariff threats sink US futures
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39
Japan's PM calls for snap election to seek stronger mandate
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949