Russia has prevented the adoption of a joint declaration on nuclear disarmament at the United Nations following a four-week conference on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The 191 signatories of the treaty have been gathered at UN headquarters in New York since August 1 participating in a month of negotiations, including a final session that was postponed for several hours on Friday.

In the end, the conference's president, Gustavo Zlauvinen of Argentina, said it was "not in a position to achieve agreement" after Russia took issue with the text.

Russian representative Igor Vishnevetsky said the draft final text, which was more than 30 pages long, lacked "balance."

"Our delegation has one key objection on some paragraphs which are blatantly political in nature," he said, adding that Russia was not the only country to take issue with the text.

According to sources close to the negotiations, Russia was opposed in particular to paragraphs concerning the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, which is occupied by the Russian military.

'Nuclear annihilation'