Israeli jets launched four cruise missiles and 16 guided aerial bombs against a research facility in the city of Masyaf in northwestern Hama province, Russian forces based in Syria have said.

Syrian regime troops using Russian-made anti-aircraft weapons shot down two missiles and seven guided bombs, Russian state news agencies Tass and RIA said on Friday, quoting a senior Russian officer.

The attacks took place on Thursday and damaged equipment at the facility, he said.

There was no immediate response from Israel.

Russian forces have remained in Syria since 2015 when they helped turn the tide in a civil war in favour of regime leader Bashar al Assad.

Israel, US attacks