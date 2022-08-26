Kenya's president-elect William Ruto has urged the country's top court to throw out a petition by his rival Raila Odinga that challenged the result of the August 9 election.

Odinga, a veteran opposition leader who ran with the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the ruling party, filed a petition to the Supreme Court on Monday, contesting the poll's outcome that delivered victory to Ruto.

The 77-year-old politician lost his fifth bid for the presidency by a narrow margin of around 230,000 votes — less than two percentage points — and said he had "enough evidence" to show that he had, in fact, won the election.

Since 2002, no presidential election outcome in Kenya has gone uncontested, and Odinga has previously said he was cheated of victory in the 2007, 2013 and 2017 polls.

Although polling day passed off peacefully, the announcement of the results last week sparked angry protests in some Odinga strongholds and there are fears a drawn-out dispute may lead to violence in a country with a history of post-poll unrest.

In an affidavit to the court, Ruto said Odinga had a history "of consistently disputing presidential election results and fomenting national crises after losing".

He accused the former prime minister of trying "to have another bite at the cherry through a judicially-forced re-run".

READ MORE:Kenya's Raila Odinga vows to contest 'joke' election in court

Legal tussle