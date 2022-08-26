Four people have been killed in an air strike on Tigray's capital city, a hospital official has said, with the government denying targeting civilians in the rebel-held region.

"Four are dead by the time they arrive (at) the hospital. Two of the dead are children," Kibrom Gebreselassie, chief clinical director at Mekele's Ayder Referral Hospital, told AFP news agency in a message on Friday.

The government said its air force was "targeting only military sites" in Tigray, dismissing claims that an air strike had struck a residential neighbourhood in regional capital Mekele.

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group "has begun dumping fake body bags in civilian areas in order to claim that the air force attacked civilians," the government said in a statement.

Footage of collapsed buildings and medical personnel attending to injured people in Mekele were broadcast on Tigray TV, the broadcaster of the TPLF, which has been engaged in an armed conflict with the government since November 2020.

Deadly conflict

The incident came a day after both sides declared that a five-month ceasefire had been broken.