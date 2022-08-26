Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan's capital city Kabul last year, Afghans turned to cryptocurrency as the legacy money system came to a standstill.

Most bank offices had shut down, and those that were open saw long lines of people trying to withdraw cash.

Foreign donations and payments were not possible via the banking system anymore. Hence transferring funds directly to a person's bitcoin wallet was a more feasible option.

However, a year later, the Taliban authorities are now cracking down on the local market, reportedly closing at least 16 cryptocurrency exchanges in the country's western Herat province, according to Blockworks.

It was not clear which cryptocurrency exchanges were impacted by the closures.

According to Sayed Shah Sa'adat, chief of the police's anti-crime division, the central bank outlawed cryptocurrency trading as the practice spawned scams.

Sa'adat said all local crypto business owners were detained, and their enterprises were shut down.

In June, the Taliban-controlled central bank banned all online foreign exchange trading.

A bank spokesman told Bloomberg that the practise is illegal and fraudulent.

After the Taliban's return, the United States blocked the group from accessing $7 billion in Afghan central bank reserves held on account at the Federal Reserve.