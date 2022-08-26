Australia has seized some $1.1 billion (A$1.6 billion) worth of crystal meth, also known as 'ice', concealed within marble stones in several sea freight containers, in what it said was the biggest ever haul of the drug in the country.

More than 1,800 kg of methylamphetamine was found in containers arriving in Sydney port over recent weeks hidden in marble stone slabs, New South Wales (NSW) state police said in a statement on Friday.

Just over 1,000 kg of methylamphetamine was found in the latest seizure, police said, after about 750 kg of ice was confiscated last week.

"The capability that this syndicate has demonstrated to us, in terms of volume and size is enormous. These figures are staggering," NSW Detective Chief Superintendent John Watson said during a media briefing.

All shipments originated in the Middle East region with the consignment details of both drug seizures identical, Watson said.

