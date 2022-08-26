WORLD
2 MIN READ
Germany to implement unprecedented measures to save energy amid gas crisis
In autumn and winter, public buildings will not be heated more than 19 degrees Celsius and shops will turn off lights at night.
Germany to implement unprecedented measures to save energy amid gas crisis
Lights on government buildings and monuments will be shut off if they are used for purely aesthetic reasons. / AA
By Eren Doguoglu
August 26, 2022

Germany has decided to implement new energy-saving measures to prepare for potential disruptions to Russian gas imports and avoid an energy crisis in winter.

A comprehensive plan, approved by the government on Wednesday, foresees tough measures to save energy, by limiting the use of heating and lighting in public and private buildings.

Starting from September 1, public buildings will not be heated more than 19 degrees Celsius, and hot water will be switched off in these buildings, with the exception of hospitals and social facilities.

According to the plan, corridors and little-used rooms in administrative buildings will not be heated.

READ MORE: Energy crisis could push Germany into recession: central bank

RECOMMENDED

Close the doors

Lights on government buildings and monuments will be shut off if they are used for purely aesthetic reasons.

The plan also introduces new restrictions for businesses, and they will be forced to turn off the lights in shop windows overnight.

They are also required to close doors while heating their shops to improve energy efficiency.

READ MORE: What if Germany cannot power its coal plants this winter?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump to Norway PM: No obligation to 'think purely of peace'
Greenland cancels US envoy visit to annual dog sledge race
Bangladesh faces ICC deadline over refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India
EU states call to deploy anti-coercion 'bazooka' against US - here's what it means
UK, France mull social media bans for youth amid heating debate
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported
Hackers target Iran state TV's satellite transmission to air message from exiled 'crown prince'
Trump's Greenland tariff threats sink US futures
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39
Japan's PM calls for snap election to seek stronger mandate
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949